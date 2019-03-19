  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president says he thinks his chamber will pass a measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help, but he’s anticipating “a very, very close vote.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller told reporters Tuesday he personally will probably vote against the bill, “but I think it’s going to pass.”

He says he believes “there’s going to be a lot of amendments offered” to a measure that cleared the House. Then, he says he thinks there will be a majority of 24 votes in the Senate, “but there won’t be many more than that.”

The measure passed by the House would allow adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs, if a doctor finds they have six months or less to live.

