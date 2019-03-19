  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —14-year-old Marcus Watson from Baltimore went missing Monday.

Police said Marcus was last seen on the 3900 block of 8th Street, at approximately 7:00 p.m. The picture below is seven years old.

Courtesy: BPD

Officials said Marcus was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and red van sneakers when he went missing. He is 5’3″ and 126 lbs. now.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

