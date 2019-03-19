



State investigators arrested two suspects this week who they believe are responsible for two armed robberies in Elkton.

Violet Jennings, 46, and Darren Yellowdy, 52, of Elkton, Md., are both charged with armed robbery, burglary and additional criminal violations.

They are currently incarcerated at the Cecil County Detention Center after being held without bond.



Violet Jennings Darren Yellowdy

Jennings was arrested at a motel on Sunday in Elkton, while Yellowdy was arrested early Monday morning at a home in the area.

Yellowdy was also wanted on two separate felony warrants issued by the Cecil County Court Commissioner.

The investigation was initiated on December 26, 2018 after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Elkton. Troopers were told the suspects entered the store, showed a handgun, and fled with stolen cash from the cashier.

They were both identified as suspects in the armed robbery and connected to a previous robbery of the Ebenezer Church located on Woodstock Farm Lane in Chesapeake City, Md.

Police said the Church burglary occurred between December 2, 2018 and December 8, 2018.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation should contact TFC Wildman of the Maryland State Police – Criminal Enforcement Division at 410-996-7814. All calls may remain confidential.

