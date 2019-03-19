



Police are investigating a fatal collision in Carroll County that occurred Monday evening.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and state troopers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop when they saw a motor vehicle collision on Westbound Route 140 and Suffolk Road in Finskburg.

Deputies saw a black Hyundai passenger vehicle traveling westbound Route 140 try to make a left turn from the far right westbound travel lane on to Green Mill Road.

The Hyundai struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was moving westbound Route 140 in the left lane, causing the Hyundai to spin around facing back toward Suffolk Road where it came to rest in the intersection, then moved fast toward Suffolk Road, left the road and moved through a grassy field, striking an AT&T building.

Deputies responded to the vehicle and found that the engine compartment had caught on fire.

Deputies pulled the driver from the Hyundai and attempted life-saving measures while extinguishing the fire.

The driver, 83-year-old woman with a Timonium address, was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The cause of death in this incident is under investigation.

The driver of the PT Cruiser had no injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DFC Piper at 410-386-5900.

