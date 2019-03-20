  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Pornography, Local TV, Maryland


ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A soccer referee is under arrest after police said he was found with child pornography.

Police said they started investigating Cedric Wardell after they were notified in September of an email address that was associated with uploading child porn images to the internet.

Officers searched his home and discovered the images on several devices.

Wardell has been suspended from his position as a referee pending the investigation.

