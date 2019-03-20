



A soccer referee is under arrest after police said he was found with child pornography.

Police said they started investigating Cedric Wardell after they were notified in September of an email address that was associated with uploading child porn images to the internet.

Officers searched his home and discovered the images on several devices.

Wardell has been suspended from his position as a referee pending the investigation.

