



Anne Arundel County police arrested an Annapolis man Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor and other rape charges.

Police said they received a report of a child sexual abuse from a family member and a child victim who came to the police department to report the crime.

The family member said the child had confided in her that a man who knew the child had sexually assaulted the child.

Richard Crowner, 43, of Annapolis, was named as a suspect and arrested Tuesday. He has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

As the investigation continues Annapolis Police Department detectives are urging any other victims or anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect to contact them at 410-260-3439.

You can also provide anonymous tips by calling 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

