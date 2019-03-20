  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cardi B is coming to the big screen. The rapper posted to Instagram that she will be starring in the upcoming movie ‘Hustlers.’

Her co-stars include a lot of familiar faces. She will join Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) and Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King) in the film.

Deadline reported filming will begin on March 22, 2019. According to its Twitter page, the movie “follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

View this post on Instagram

To a theater near you ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Grammy winner Cardi B has been very candid about her time as a stripper before becoming a singer.

A potential release date has not yet been set.

