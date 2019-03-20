  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland from 6 a.m. Thursday through midnight Friday.

The following areas are under a flood watch:

  • Anne Arundel County
  • Carroll County
  • Central, Northwest and Southeast Howard County
  • Central, Northwest and Southeast Montgomery County
  • Frederick County
  • Northern and Southern Baltimore
  • Northwest and Southeast Harford County
  • Prince George’s County

A widespread soaking of rain of 1-2 inches is expected with amounts of around 3 inches in some areas.

The steadiest amounts of rain are expected Thursday morning through mid-afternoon.

