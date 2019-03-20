



The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland from 6 a.m. Thursday through midnight Friday.

The following areas are under a flood watch:

Anne Arundel County

Carroll County

Central, Northwest and Southeast Howard County

Central, Northwest and Southeast Montgomery County

Frederick County

Northern and Southern Baltimore

Northwest and Southeast Harford County

Prince George’s County

A widespread soaking of rain of 1-2 inches is expected with amounts of around 3 inches in some areas.

The steadiest amounts of rain are expected Thursday morning through mid-afternoon.

