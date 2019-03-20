Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland from 6 a.m. Thursday through midnight Friday.
The following areas are under a flood watch:
- Anne Arundel County
- Carroll County
- Central, Northwest and Southeast Howard County
- Central, Northwest and Southeast Montgomery County
- Frederick County
- Northern and Southern Baltimore
- Northwest and Southeast Harford County
- Prince George’s County
A widespread soaking of rain of 1-2 inches is expected with amounts of around 3 inches in some areas.
The steadiest amounts of rain are expected Thursday morning through mid-afternoon.
