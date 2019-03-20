



The two suspects in Jacquelyn Smith’s killing are headed back to Maryland to face murder charges Wednesday.

The sheriff in Cameron County, Texas, said Wednesday Keith and Valeria Smith were taken from his jail by Baltimore police at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The father and daughter duo were arrested March 5 just 20 miles off the U.S.-Mexico border, attempting to flee the country.

Keith Smith had initially told police Jacquelyn Smith was killed while giving out money to a panhandler from her car window in Baltimore, but on Sunday officials announced her husband and his daughter Valeria are now charged in connection to Jacquelyn’s death.

After being denied bail at their first court appearance March 6, Maryland originally had 10 days to extradite them from Cameron County. Police asked for more time and were allowed a five-day extension to take the two suspects back to Maryland.

Wednesday was the day, and now they will face murder charges in their family member’s death in Maryland.

