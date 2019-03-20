



After a body was found inside a burning RV Monday morning, police have charged a Glen Burnie man in the homicide.

Homicide detectives identified the body as Dennis Lee Perry Sr., a 57-year-old man who had been living in the RV in the area of the fire. An autopsy revealed his cause of death as blunt force trauma- a homicide.

After sifting through evidence and conducting interviews, police executed several search warrants Tuesday. While searching in the 5700 block of Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, Baltimore County, Md., police found a person of interest.

Jason Butler Nichols, 35, from the 300 block of Columbus Road, Glen Burnie, Md, was charged with first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree arson relating to the murder of Perry.

Police said this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. Nichols is currently being held on no bond status.

Police said this is still an active investigation. There is no current booking photo available for Nichols.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

