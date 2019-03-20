



An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Wednesday for sexually abusing two minors to produce child pornography.

Glenn Ranger, 56, of Glen Burnie, Md., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.

At his sentencing, the government also presented evidence that Ranger sexually abused a young girl in the 1990s.

The Judge found that ranger had abused the young girl and took that into consideration when imposing his sentence.

According to his plea agreement, in at least 2004, Ranger knowingly persuaded, enticed and coerced a prepubescent male to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce videos and images of that conduct.

The boy was unaware that Ranger was recording the abuse.

In July 2014, Ranger leased a storage unit in Pasadena, Md., but failed to pay rent for the unit. The contents of the unit were purchased at auction by a resident of Easton, Md., in March 2018.

After observing the content of the storage unit, the individual turned computers, VHS tapes, framed photos and binders of images over to law enforcement.

The digital devices were examined and were found to contain over 200 images of child pornography and more than 10,000 child exploitive images.

Ranger was arrested on April 4, 2018.

His phone contained over 46,000 searches using the terms “nude teen boys,” “nude teenager girl,” “nude teenager boy,” “pure nudist,” and “familys nude.”

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and assault.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook