Maryland lawmakers have passed the ‘Fight for 15’ bill.

That means as long as it’s signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland’s minimum wage will be $15 by 2025.

The bill, which passed 32-13, supports a gradual increase over the next few years to the new minimum wage.

This story is developing.

