



Mayor Pugh took Wednesday off from multiple public appearances in the wake of an ethics controversy surrounding her time on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System.

The mayor also missed Wednesday morning’s Board of Estimates meeting.

A City employee sat in for Mayor Pugh at the meeting after she called out sick and canceled her weekly news conference.

This, amid growing concerns she sold the system, $500,000 worth of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Her spokesperson told WJZ she has returned $100,000 from her book

Books that the System, in turn, gave to City schools and are sitting in a district warehouse.

“We have to be clear, no matter who it is, and avoid any conflicts of interest and any appearance of conflicts of interest,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

Pugh’s friend Congressman Cummings said Wednesday at Morgan State he did not know of the book sales and wants to know more.

“I would urge the board–the entire board, there are quite a few members of that board–I think all of them should put a mirror up to themselves and ask themselves do they have conflicts?” Cummings said.

In Annapolis, state comptroller criticized the deal and asked for an independent audit.

“The 500 thousand dollar book deal caught my eye with a former senator who led the finance committee that funded a lot of the operations at UMMS. And, now everyone is is wringing their hands about the self-dealing that was going on,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot, D-Maryland.

While Mayor Pugh failed to disclose business dealings and even donated money from her book company to her campaign, the city’s top lawyer said no laws were broken.

“I’m not aware of any violations of the mayor. None,” said Andre Davis, city solicitor.

Gov. Hogan said on Monday he was “shocked, outraged and appalled,” and that there was a meeting scheduled Wednesday with legislative and UMMS leadership.

The meeting was reportedly private and closed to the media.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook