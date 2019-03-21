



A federal grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for a string of robberies, including five bank robberies and five armed robberies at liquor stores.

The indictment alleges that between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, 2018, Anthony Wiggins, 40, of Baltimore committed robberies at five separate Maryland banks, including two banks in Baltimore, and one in White Marsh, Bel Air and Arbutus.

The indictment also alleges that between Nov. 2 and Nov. 15, 2018, Wiggins committed five armed robberies at four liquor stores in Dundalk, Middle River and Baltimore.

According to the indictment, Wiggins discharged a firearm in two of those robberies and brandished a firearm in the other three.

If convicted, Wiggins faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each of five counts of bank robbery and for each of six counts of interference, or attempted interference, with commerce by violence.

He also faces a maximum of life in prison for each of three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and for each of two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook