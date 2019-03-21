



The new Cadbury Bunny is a bulldog named Henri!

The company had held “Cadbury Bunny Tryouts” where animal owners across the country sent in pictures of their pets wearing bunny ears.

Henri comes from Wilmington, North Carolina. He will join his owners in the new Clucking Bunny commercial for 2019.

Henri also posted a photo to Instagram to celebrate his new celebrity status.

