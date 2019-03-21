



Charging documents released earlier Thursday reveal that the stories Keith and Valeria Smith, accused of killing Jacquelyn Smith after saying she was killed by a panhandler, don’t quite match up with the evidence police have found.

Keith Smith originally told investigators that a woman with a baby came up to their car and asked for money.

He was denied bail Thursday morning, and the judge said he is considered an “extreme flight risk”.

According to charging documents, the Smiths gave inconsistent timelines of the night of the murder, and cell phone data puts them in Druid Hill Park, far from the East Baltimore’s block where they claimed Smith was stabbed.

The phone records showed that at the time Keith Smith said he was traveling southbound on Druid Hill Avenue, Valeria Smith’s cell phone was pinging off of a cell tower far northwest of their specified location.

Other inconsistencies were also seen in both Valeria and Keith Smith’s stories.

The data from Valeria Smith’s Google account indicated that after leaving the American Legion they traveled northbound into Druid Hill Park near the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore City, Md., for around 12-16 minutes.

In each of their statements, Keith and Valeria Smith each stated they headed south after leaving the American Legion. Neither mentioned going to Druid Hill Park, according to charging docs.

Police also said the direction the two suspects were traveling indicated by Google data shows a different path of travel than described by either of them.

In a later interview, Keith Smith said he got lost and didn’t want to admit it in prior statements. He further said they were sitting in the park looking at pictures taken during the evening in his phone.

Immediately after the interview, Mr. Smith got into a rental truck and drove to Winter Haven, Florida where he requested to be relocated by his job, charging docs said.

Police never found the victim’s cell phone or necklace, both items that were reported stolen by the two.

Keith Smith also indicated in a later interview on February 12 that the female panhandler was wearing a blue hoodie/jacket, but in his previous interviews he indicated the panhandler was wearing a brown jacket.

His wife gave her $10. Then, a man with that woman approached the car to thank his wife but instead stabbed her and snatched her purse.

They had all been at the American Legion in West Baltimore in the hours before the murder, where a witness, Cheryl Coleman, told Hellgren she checked them in at the door and they never appeared to argue.

Police say after a review of 27 cameras in East Baltimore, they never saw Smith’s car in the area where the suspects claimed the panhandling incident happened.

According to charging documents, police wiretapped Keith Smith’s phone. They also interviewed his brother who told them Keith wanted to “get rid of” Jacquelyn because she wanted a divorce.

The charging documents showed that while monitoring the wire, Keith placed two phone calls to flight reservations and attempted to book one way tickets to Cuba and Canada, but was unable to because he does not have a U.S. passport.

He also inquired about traveling to the Virgin Islands without a passport, the reservationist said he could travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands with just his driver’s license.

Keith attempted to book the flight then, but was told to call the 800 number to book the flight.

While on the phone, Keith also asked a search engine if a passport was needed to go to Jamaica and if there was a way to cross into Mexico without going through the border.

He and his daughter Valeria were caught in Texas, about 20 miles away from the Mexico Border.