



A former Maryland State police officer and current member of the Chesapeake Beach City Council was charged Thursday with illegal wiretapping.

Between July and November 2018, Stewart Cumbo allegedly made approximately 275 unlawful recordings without notifying the person he was speaking with that they were being recorded.

The statute that Cumbo was charged with is a felony under Maryland’s wiretapping laws.

“We need to ensure people are respecting boundaries set by Maryland’s wiretapping laws; it is especially egregious that a former police officer would be unaware of the notice requirements under Maryland’s wiretapping laws,” said State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt.

