



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been in the spotlight due to controversy surrounding her business dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System.

She had served on the private, non-profit Board of Directors since 2001. Throughout an eight-year-period, Pugh sold the Medical System $500,000 worth of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

These books were in turn given to the Baltimore City school system, and are currently sitting in a district warehouse.

Pugh did not disclose the relationship, and it has been determined that several other board members have business relationships with the UMMS.

Its Board of Directors asked the system’s president and CEO Robert A. Chrencik to take a leave of absence, in the latest scene of the fallout over board members’ financial relationships with the UMMS.

Pugh resigned from the board on Monday, then returned $100,000, she said, in profits from book sales to the UMMS.

After skipping out on public meetings Wednesday, she spoke for the first time in Annapolis Thursday morning.

“People know I’ve been a publisher since 1979,” Pugh said.

She spoke to a small group of reporters amid the fallout of the series of book sales.

“I apologize for some of the comments I’ve made just, under– just being concerned. I just feel that we can move forward. I’m not perfect,” Pugh said.

Pugh released a statement later Thursday afternoon, saying she will continue writing- with this experience in mind.

“As many people know, I am very interested in health and fitness – particularly as it relates to our children. They may not know that I have been a publisher since 1979 and an author for 25 years. I started working on the Healthy Holly concept more than a decade ago after

attending a conference on childhood health and obesity, and, for several years, I put a great deal of time and my own money into developing it. It was a project that I was passionate about, and I was excited for the opportunity to expand its reach. I recall passing the time by thumbing through the first book before an UMMS meeting. One my colleagues loved it and thought it would help advance children’s health. Despite all that has happened, I am glad that the important messages in the book reached our city’s children. I never thought this would lead to today, and I understand how it may look to some, but here is what I have done to address this matter: I have resigned from the UMMS Board. It was an honor to serve an institution that does so much good, but it was time to leave. I have more than enough to do as Mayor.

I updated my old Senate financial disclosure forms to be transparent upon learning that these transactions were disclosed on one set of forms but not another. I’m not sure why this oversight occurred, but it has been corrected.

I have returned the most recent payment.

Like any other small business owner, I’ve reported this revenue on my tax

returns. I plan to keep working to improve the health of children in our city, and I will keep writing – with this experience in mind,”

She, and two others have resigned from the board. Four others have been asked to take a leave of absence.

The board will set a meeting for Thursday to talk about that very issue, but system officials will not say where or when the meeting is.

A University of Baltimore ethics professor said that is part of the problem.

“The ideas of these sort of closed societies, or almost secret societies, boards where people don’t know what’s going on, you don’t know who is there, who’s voting for what,” said Fred Guy, UB ethics professor.

Guy teaches ethics at the University of Baltimore, he said this is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

“If Sheila Dixon’s career was over for $200 in gift cards, I think- if you’re going to hold this mayor to the same standard- I think she’s in serious trouble,” Guy said.

The Medical System’s board Thursday asked its president and CEO to take a leave of absence, as an independent accounting and legal firm reviews business relationships.

“It speaks to ‘Can you really trust this person anymore, really,'” guy said.

Mayor Pugh, meanwhile, failed to disclose business dealings and even donated money from her book company to her campaign.

“It was an error, yes,” Pugh said. “We disclosed it on another form and, so an error. Thank you,”

Comptroller Peter Franchot called for an independent audit Wednesday at the state’s Board of Public Works Meeting.

It is unclear what legal and accounting firm will conduct UMMS’ review.

