BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing quarterback Robert Griffin III to a 2-year deal pending a physical, according to reports.
Griffin was brought in on a 1-year deal in 2018 and saw action in three games when Joe Flacco went out with a hip injury.
Griffin has a similar playing style as Lamar Jackson and was said to have been a good leader to the rookie quarterback last season.
