



The #Ravens are re-signing QB Robert Griffin III, per source. He was a great presence in that QB room last year and key for Lamar Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are re-signing quarterback Robert Griffin III to a 2-year deal pending a physical, according to reports.

Griffin was brought in on a 1-year deal in 2018 and saw action in three games when Joe Flacco went out with a hip injury.

Griffin has a similar playing style as Lamar Jackson and was said to have been a good leader to the rookie quarterback last season.

