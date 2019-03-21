



Keith and Valeria Smith returned to Baltimore overnight in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force. The father-daughter duo are accused of killing Keith’s wife, Jacquelyn Smith.

Baltimore police released video of the Smiths arriving at BWI Marshall. Police said they arrived at 12:25 a.m. Thursday morning and were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Police said on December 1, 2018, the pair stabbed Jacquelyn to death and claimed a panhandler did it. They were arrested in Texas on March 3, 2019, just 20 miles off the U.S.-Mexico border, attempting to flee the country.

Valeria Smith’s defense attorney Brandon Mead says his client is innocent. She and her father are charged with murdering his wife Jacquelyn Smith and claiming a panhandler did it—exploiting fears about Baltimore violence. Mead spoke about the charging documents. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/hkt1zu6S9R — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 20, 2019

Brandon Mead, who represents Valeria Smith, told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren his client will fight the charges. “Ms. Smith certainly maintains her innocence. She looks forward to the opportunity to prove that in court.”

Attorney For Woman Charged In ‘Panhandler’ Killing Says She’s Innocent, Evidence ‘Circumstantial’

Keith and Valeria Smith both face life in prison and are likely to have court appearances Thursday.

