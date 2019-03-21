



On most days, congestion on Maryland roads is a problem for commuters.

That reality is outlined in a new report by Tripp, a transportation research non-profit organization.

Tripp called the congestion on Maryland roads a “congestion emergency.”

“Maryland currently has the busiest urban highways and roads in the nation,” Rocky Moretti, Research Director of Tripp, said. “At 33 minutes, as the average commute in Maryland, is the second highest of time in terms of longest commute nationally, behind only California.”

The long commutes cost Marylanders billions of dollars a year in lost time.

Tripp estimates Marylanders lose more than $100,000 on average a year sitting in traffic and managing long commutes.

“Congestion is a problem, has been a problem and will be a problem if we do not act decisively with the governor’s traffic relief plan,” Pete Rahn, of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said.

Gov. Hogan is recommending a $17.8 billion congestion relief plan that includes widening 70 miles of interstates, completion of the purple metro line and statewide expansion of the smart traffic signal program.

“We have, I believe, a congestion emergency within the state that we have to treat as an emergency,” Rahn said.

