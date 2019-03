A Baltimore City College student was stabbed outside of the school Friday following dismal, according to officials.

The student was stabbed near the corner of Chilton and The Alameda, across from the school.

Three suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials do not yet know the victim’s status.

Anne Fullerton, Executive Director of Communications for Baltimore City Public Schools, released a statement in part, saying:

This afternoon following school dismissal, a Baltimore City College student was stabbed at the corner of Chilton and The Alameda, across from the school. School police on detail near the scene responded immediately, and the injured student was transported to hospital. School police took three suspects into custody without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

