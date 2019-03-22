



Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations is stepping down as part of the department’s restructuring.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Andre Bonaparte, is leaving the department, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison.

Harrison said that he expects to announce an acting Deputy Commissioner, “in the very near future.”

Harrison released a statement in part Friday, saying:

“As part of the beginning of the Baltimore Police Department’s restructuring, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Andre Bonaparte is leaving the Department. I expect to announce an acting Deputy Commissioner in the very near future. I want to thank Deputy Commissioner Bonaparte for the job he did under extremely difficult circumstances, and for his service and dedication to the Department and the City throughout his career.”

Bonaparte was named Deputy Police Commissioner last year under former Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook