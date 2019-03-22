  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Cannabis, CVS


BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — CVS is selling some cannabis-based products in eight states, including Maryland. The other states are Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the non-psychoactive element in marijuana.

The pharmacy chain said the available products include topicals such as creams, sprays and lotions, but will not sell any CBD-containing supplements or food additives.

CVS said the products comply with applicable laws.

Several companies have been adding the non-psychoactive cannabis compound to food, beverages and skin care products.

