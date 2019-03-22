



Baltimore police are searching for 71-year-old Paul Chase who was last seen Thursday in the 4200 block of Towanda Avenue.

Chase’s family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, a blue jean jacket and tan or black pants when he went missing.

Chase is described as 6′ 1″ and weighing about 181 lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

