BALTIMORE (AP) — The Pimlico Race Course owner says there’s no plan to keep the signature Preakness Stakes race in Baltimore, despite what Mayor Catherine Pugh has said.

The Baltimore Sun reports Pugh told members of the Legislative Black Caucus on Thursday that her team successfully negotiated to keep the race at Pimlico. But the race course owner, Stronach Group, says that’s not true.

The company says it has met with Pugh and other city officials, but there was never a proposed plan that was financially feasible.

A proposed state bill would make state funds available for the company to revamp another property in Laurel Park, possibly moving the Preakness from its historic site. Pugh sued the company this week in an effort to keep the race in Baltimore.

