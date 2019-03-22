  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Iowa vs Cincinnati
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Colgate vs Tennessee
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charlottesville, Local TV, racist threats, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news


CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Public schools in Charlottesville, Virginia, remain closed as authorities investigate a racist threat that was posted online.

News outlets report that the system’s nine schools were closed Thursday and Friday out of precaution after authorities told school officials of the threat on Wednesday.

Superintendent Rosa Atkins told families that the threat was “racially charged” and the school system does not tolerate hate or racism.

Charlottesville police said the threat targeted Charlottesville High School. The Washington Post says images circulating online referred to an anonymous messaging board and threatened to attack students of color. Charlottesville was the site of a deadly white nationalist rally in 2017.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s