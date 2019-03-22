



Maryland is still dancing following its 79-77 victory over Belmont in the Round of 64. Now, the team is set to take on Louisana State in the Round of 32.

The Tigers (27-6, 16-2 SEC) punched their ticket to the Round of 32 following a 79-74 win over Yale.

But the Tigers are facing adversity off the court.

Head Coach Will Wade was suspended indefinitely by the team before its final regular season game. He was allegedly caught on FBI wiretap discussing an offer for then-recruit Javonte Smart.

Despite the controversy in the LSU locker room, the team is still favored by 2.5 points.

The Tigers are led by junior guard Skylar Mays and sophomore guard Tremont Waters.

Mays led the team with 19 points in Thursday’s win over Yale, while Waters dropped an additional 15.

The Terps (23-10, 13-7 Big Ten) are led by sophomore forward Bruno Fernando and the talented young freshman forward Jalen Smith.

Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. is also a key to Maryland’s success. The Bowie, Md., native averages 15.8 points-per-game.

Tip off for the game is set for noon Saturday.

