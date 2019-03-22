STORRS, Ct. (WJZ) — In it’s first NCAA Tournament appearance, Towson fell to UConn 110-61.
The Tigers were outscored in the first quarter by 24 points.
This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.
