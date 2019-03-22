



Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Christian Street around 5:47 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sometime later, a 27-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital.

Based on the information that detectives received, the victim was shot during the same Christian Street incident.

In central Baltimore, police are also investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police were called to an area hospital at around 5:22 p.m. to investigate a shooting walk-in victim seeking treatment.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the victim was shot in the 500 block of Gold Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook