



Space station astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague floated outside the International Space Station for a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk Friday to install a second set of more powerful lithium-ion batteries in the lab’s solar power system.

Floating in the station’s Quest airlock, the astronauts switched their spacesuits to battery power at 8:01 a.m. EDT, officially kicking off the 214th spacewalk since ISS assembly began in 1998.

