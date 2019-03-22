  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Iowa vs Cincinnati
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Colgate vs Tennessee
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ISS, Local TV, NASA, space walk, Talkers


(CBS News) — Space station astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague floated outside the International Space Station for a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk Friday to install a second set of more powerful lithium-ion batteries in the lab’s solar power system.

Floating in the station’s Quest airlock, the astronauts switched their spacesuits to battery power at 8:01 a.m. EDT, officially kicking off the 214th spacewalk since ISS assembly began in 1998.

Read more on CBSNews.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s