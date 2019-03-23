



The George Washington Memorial Parkway fully reopened Saturday afternoon following a series of repairs to fix a sinkhole.

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway from VA-123 to Chain Bridge Road to I-495 were impacted by the repairs.

The National Park Service said that it had completed the project sooner than it had anticipated.

Crews worked Friday night to address drainage issues and fill the 10-foot deep, 12-foot wide and 30-foot long sinkhole.

Saturday, crews placed more than 350 square feet of new asphalt over the repaired area. This work followed efforts to excavate around a damaged stormwater drainage pipe.

In the coming weeks, the National Park Service will monitor for settling and repair the median.

Drivers should anticipate single lane, nighttime closures for the work.

The George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintended released a statement in part, saying:

“Coordinaion with our partners at the Federal Highway Administration, Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police was essential to getting this work done quickly and sefely.”

