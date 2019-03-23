



The International Space Station will fly over Baltimore Saturday evening.

It will move across the sky from southwest to northeast, appearing as a bright light like a star.

The International Space Station fly over is likely to rise above the southwestern horizon around 7:55 p.m.

It will reach the center of the sky around 7:59 p.m. and disappear in the northeast around 8:03 p.m.

The International Space Station will darken behind the Earth’s shadow just before reaching the horizon.

On the International Space Station will be Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko.

The Space Station’s current commander and NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch will also be aboard.

