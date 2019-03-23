  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, International Space Station, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The International Space Station will fly over Baltimore Saturday evening.

It will move across the sky from southwest to northeast, appearing as a bright light like a star.

The International Space Station fly over is likely to rise above the southwestern horizon around 7:55 p.m.

It will reach the center of the sky around 7:59 p.m. and disappear in the northeast around 8:03 p.m.

The International Space Station will darken behind the Earth’s shadow just before reaching the horizon.

On the International Space Station will be Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko.

The Space Station’s current commander and NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch will also be aboard.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s