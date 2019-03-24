BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is wanted by Baltimore police for allegedly abducting his 11-month-old daughter earlier Sunday.

Asantae Walston forcibly entered a home at around 11:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Silverthroone Road, police said. Once inside, he reportedly threatened the grandmother and took his 11-month old daughter Khamaya Jean Walston from the home.

The toddler was wearing a white and grey shirt and blue jeans. She was not wearing socks at the time of the abduction, police said.

Detectives are worried for the child’s well-being. They said Walston appeared to be under the influence at the time of the abduction and has no fixed address.

Walston was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey sweats, with grey New Balance sneakers. He has facial hair, a bushy afro and appears unkept, police said.

When he fled the home he was on foot and headed toward the Northwood Shopping Center area. He is known to frequent the Alameda Shopping Center, Woodbourne Avenue, York Road and the McDonald’s at Highland Avenue and Pulaski Highway.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Asantae or Khamaya Walston is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department detectives at, 410-396-2100 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.