



Leaders in Congress are responding to the Justice Department’s summary, though only a couple of Maryland lawmakers have made their reactions public so far.

Maryland’s Republican Rep.Andy Harris tweeted “No collusion, not obstruction. Let’s move on. What a waste of $25 million,”

No collusion, no obstruction. Let’s move on. What a waste of $25 million. — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) March 24, 2019

Across the aisle- Rep. Elijah Cummings is one of the several Democrats calling for the full and complete Special Counsel report and all underlying documents to be released.

Special counsel Robert Mueller wrote in his final report that his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign, according to CBS News.

A call that’s echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- who said the AG’s letter raises as many questions as it answers, and it is urgent the full report be made public.

