  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Pedestrians Injured, Rockville


ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two pedestrians were hurt when they were struck by a volunteer fire department vehicle in Rockville.

Diane Evans, of Rockville, was driving a fire department vehicle when she hit a man and a woman at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while the man was taken there with minor injuries.

Rockville County police said the incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call them.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s