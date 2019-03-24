



Maryland State Police have identified the victim in a state prison inmate death investigation.

The inmate was identified as Wilbur Moyer II, 30, of the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Md.

The autopsy results are pending, police said.

At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, a correctional officer was conducting cell checks when he saw two cell mates, one of which was later identified as Moyer.

The officer immediately took one of the cellmates, not identified at this time, into police custody and called immediate medical assistance for Moyer.

Medical staff provided emergency care until Moyer was taken to the Western Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

State Police investigators are continuing to conduct interviews with prison staff and inmates.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is continuing.

