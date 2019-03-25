



A local boy who helped save his grandparents from a fire will receive Baltimore County Fire’s Highest Civilian Award at Tuesday’s commendations ceremony.

He will receive Citizen’s Medal of Honor, for “heroic life-saving efforts, with serious risk of injury, during a May 27, 2018 dwelling fire in the unit block of Charleswood Ct, 21207,”

The boy, who was nine at the time, helped save his grandparents from the fire. He is expected to attend.

Four Baltimore County Fire Department members will also be getting awards Tuesday, they will receive the Bronze Star, the third-highest award for personnel.

Two members of the Texas Fire Station’s Urban Search and Rescue Team are honored with the Bronze Star for their work at a July 25, 2018 swift water rescue in the Reese area of Carroll COunty, Md., where they fought a swollen, fast-moving stream to reach a person clinging to a tree.

Two members will receive the Bronze Star for rescuing an unconscious woman from a December 15, 2018 apartment fire in the unit block of Shipping Place, 21222.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook