



Thanks to the keen eyes of concerned citizens and an assistance from the U.S Coast Guard, a 77-year-old man was brought to safety just off the Chesapeake Beach Inlet Sunday evening.

“Two concerned citizens took action and called the coast guard when they saw the sailboat and thought something might be wrong,” said William D. Carter, operations unit controller for the case.

A woman aboard a 26-foot sailboat also notified the U.S. Coast Guard and reported her friend was in need of medical assistance.

The man was diabetic and expressed that he felt weak and disoriented.

A small crew from Station Oxford put the sailboat in a side tow and brought the sailboat back to the marina.

The man was then transferred from the marina to EMS personnel.

