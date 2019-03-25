



A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue for a report of an assault.

Officers arrived around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and a barricade situation took place for several hours.

No police officers were injured.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday to discuss the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

