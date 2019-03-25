



Wawa is celebrating all things Maryland Monday.

Monday marks Maryland Day, or the 385th anniversary of the founding of the state.

Wawa stores will offer:

Maryland Day vanilla-iced donuts with red, yellow and black sprinkles available in all Maryland stores

Free Maryland Day stickers featured on various Wawa products, including hoagie wrapping, donut boxes, beverages, and give out throughout the day

At 3:00 PM, an exclusive Maryland Day Wawa T-Shirt Giveaway for First 50 Customers Who Share an

“I Love MD Day,” selfie station photo

Wawa is also donating a $25,000 grant to Maryland Special Olympics Unified Sports Programs.

