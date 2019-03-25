Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa is celebrating all things Maryland Monday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa is celebrating all things Maryland Monday.
Monday marks Maryland Day, or the 385th anniversary of the founding of the state.
Wawa stores will offer:
- Maryland Day vanilla-iced donuts with red, yellow and black sprinkles available in all Maryland stores
- Free Maryland Day stickers featured on various Wawa products, including hoagie wrapping, donut boxes, beverages, and give out throughout the day
- At 3:00 PM, an exclusive Maryland Day Wawa T-Shirt Giveaway for First 50 Customers Who Share an
“I Love MD Day,” selfie station photo
Wawa is also donating a $25,000 grant to Maryland Special Olympics Unified Sports Programs.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook