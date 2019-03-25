



Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man charged with murdering an army lieutenant on the University of Maryland campus.

The FBI did not find enough evidence to suggest federal hate crime charges be filed against Sean Urbanski.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Lt. Richard Collins III at a bus stop in College Park, just days before Collins was set to graduate from Bowie State.

Additional federal hate charges could have made Urbanski eligible for execution.

His trial is scheduled for the end of July.

