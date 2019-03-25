



Police apprehended the suspect in a UMD campus case of unlawful touching of a student in Washington D.C., on March 23.

University of Maryland Police Department received a tip on March 4 about a suspect in an unlawful touching of a student case from December 2018.

In the case, a woman reported that a man walked up to her on campus and started walking with her. He then began to inappropriately touch her in a sexual manner. The student left the area and called police.

Detectives identified Anwar Hammed Abdel-Rahman as the suspect from the tip, and received an arrest warrant for the suspect.

UMPD Looking For Suspect In Unlawful Touching Of A Student On UMD’s Campus

Abdel-Rahman will be extradited to Maryland to stand trial.

