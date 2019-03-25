



Police in Anne Arundel County believe the victims of the double homicide in Glen Burnie were targeted and that the fatal shooting wasn’t a random act of violence.

Officers responded Sunday around 4:53 p.m. to the 300 block of Highland Drive for a report of shots fired.

Two Men Found Dead In Glen Burnie Apartment Complex

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Antwon Elijah Queen lying in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Another man, 24-year-old Antwan Troy Briggs was found dead within a room of the apartment complex also in the 300 block of Highland Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Crime scene techs collected evidence on scene and detectives interviewed witnesses that made police believe the victims were targeted and the shooting wasn’t random.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

