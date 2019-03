DUNKIRK, Md. (WJZ)– A two alarm fire breaks out overnight at a home in Anne Arundel County.

The fire started around 12:30 this morning at a home in the 6400 block of Bob White Court.

Three adults and one child got out of the home along with three dogs. No one was injured.

The fire was under control in about 90 minutes and is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

@AACoFD , Calvert County, Prince George”s County on location of a two alarm fire. Dunkirk section of AA County. 6400 block of Bob White Court. All occupants safely out of house prior to arrival. Call came out at 0030hrs. pic.twitter.com/SqV4eY5sok — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) March 26, 2019