



A 31-year-old Baltimore man died Sunday from complications of a 2004 shooting, police said Tuesday.

Quinton Rodgers was 17 when he was shot in the 400 block of Normandy Ave around 10:40 p.m. on October 6, 2004.

He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment and became paralyzed from the waist down from being shot.

Nine days after the shooting, police arrested 26-year-old old Derrick Lawson of the 2900 block of Mosher Street was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder in connection with the shooting of Rodgers. The charges were later dismissed.

On Sunday, Rodgers died at University of Maryland Hospital.

The medical examiner’s office said it was due to complications from the 2004 shooting.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed in Rodgers death.

