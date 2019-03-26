Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh promoted T.J. Weist Assistant Special Teams Coach on Tuesday.
Weist joined the team in 2018 as a coaching analyst.
He will now work alongside newly-appointed Special Teams Coach Chris Horton and Assistant Special Teams Coach Randy Brown.
Weist coached under John’s father, Jack, at Western Kentucky in 2002.
He later served as a senior offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015.
Weist also served as interim head coach at UConn and South Florida.
He attended the University of Alabama where he played wide receiver from 1985-1987.
