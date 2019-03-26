  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Jack Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh, John Harbuagh, Local TV, NFL, Syndicated, T.J. Weist, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh promoted T.J. Weist Assistant Special Teams Coach on Tuesday.

Weist joined the team in 2018 as a coaching analyst.

He will now work alongside newly-appointed Special Teams Coach Chris Horton and Assistant Special Teams Coach Randy Brown.

Weist coached under John’s father, Jack, at Western Kentucky in 2002.

He later served as a senior offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015.

Weist also served as interim head coach at UConn and South Florida.

He attended the University of Alabama where he played wide receiver from 1985-1987.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s