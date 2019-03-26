



Howard County police are investigating an allegation made against a Clarksville elementary school employee on social media.

“Police are aware of the allegation and are investigating. There is no additional information available, as the investigation is ongoing,” said police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

The details of the allegation were not made public, however Pointers Run Elementary School’s principal said the employee was placed on leave in a letter home to parents.

A number of you have contacted us about a social media post made over the weekend that has generated parent inquiries. I want to reassure all Pointers Run parents that the safety of our students is our top priority, and we will always address any allegation that is brought to our attention. If there is an allegation of a violation of Board of Education policy, the Howard County Public School System has strict procedures to follow aligned with our policies, including placing the employee on leave during the course of the investigation. We additionally ensure the allegation is reported to local law enforcement and social services as appropriate, and we provide full support to their investigative processes. We have the responsibility to maintain strict confidentiality if an investigation is occurring for the protection of all involved parties. I want to thank the parents and guardians who have reached out to us today and encourage you to continue to stay in touch. Please contact me directly if you have any questions or concerns about your student at any time.

Principal Julie Schruefer did not share details about the post or where it was posted.

