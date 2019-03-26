



The Baltimore County Public Library’s Owings Mills Branch is looking for participants to serve as “human books” for their system’s second annual Human Library – designed to welcome all cultures in an inclusive space.

The Human Library displays people of different ethnicities, beliefs and experiences that serve as “human books” for checkout. The public will be invited to “check out” a living book and learn about a variety of experiences through questions and conversations.

The library is looking for 12-15 participants (18+) to serve as the “human books” and engage in meaningful conversation with library visitors on July 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those who are interested in being a participant may apply here before April 14.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.