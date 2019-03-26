  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The victim in Monday night’s 3000 Lafayette Avenue shooting has died, police said Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area at around 10:25 p.m. to investigate one of two shootings Monday night in Baltimore.

2 Injured In 2 Shootings Within 30 Minutes Of Each Other Monday Night

When officers arrived they found the victim with gunshot wounds. A medic was summoned and taken to the hospital.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Homicide detectives have taken over this investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is now asked to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

